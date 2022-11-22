The 2022 World Cup is underway, and, as it is often the case, celebrities don’t want to miss the action. Here, check out all the famous faces traveling to Qatar for the tournament.

The 2022 World Cup is underway, and, as it is often the case, celebrities didn’t want to miss the action. While some artists, such as Dua Lipa, have publicly declined to perform at the tournament's opening ceremony due to human rights’ concerns in Qatar, other personalities have decided to travel and support their teams.

This year, the FIFA expects at least 1 million fans from all over the world to travel to Qatar for the World Cup. It’s the first time that the tournament is held in the Middle East. If you want to check all the possible results from the tournament, you can do so in the 2022 World Cup simulator.

Among them, some celebrities won’t miss the chance to go to Qatar and watch their favorite teams. While some of them will be supporting their countries, others will be watching their fave stars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more. Check out the celebs spotted at the World Cup.

David Beckham

Beckham’s controversial role as Qatar ambassador is still being questioned by local fans and press, especially after comedian Joe Lycett decided to “shred” (he pretended to) 10K pounds after the star didn’t end his contract with the organization. However, he was seen supporting England in the 6-1 victory over Iran.

Victoria Azarenka

The tennis star has been a long-time Messi fan and she didn’t waste the opportunity to go and see him play with Argentina in the surprising 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. While she didn’t post a selfie, she shared a picture of her view at the stands.

Diego Schwartzman

Another tennis player, the Argentine Schwartzman, was also at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. He also shared some pictures from the match, but the TV cameras did capture him as he mourned his team’s loss.

Jungkook

The BTS star was the artist in charge of the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 World Cup. He performed his single “Dreamers,” which is part of the FIFA official soundtrack of the tournament.

Maluma

Maluma also traveled to Qatar to be part of the opening ceremony of the FIFA Fan Festival, a zone in which fans of all over the world can watch the games, and spend the night partying. He also received some backlash after leaving an interview, in which he was asked about human rights.

