Ecuador won the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and with that victory against the host country they finished with a 92-year-old record. Check here the record broken by the South American team coached by Gustavo Alfaro.

Ecuador won the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against host country, Qatar in what was a display of lethal offensive power against an underdog.

Qatar's fans were upset by the poor performance of their national team and in the 30th minute many of them started to leave the stadium. For the second half of the game, only 60% of the stadium was full.

Ecuador are not the biggest favorites of the South American group (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay) but they want to advance to the knockout stage at all costs.

What record did Ecuador break in the first game of the 2022 World Cup?

Since the first World Cup in 1930, the host country used to win the first game of the tournament. For the first time in almost a hundred years, the host country, Qatar, lost the first game of the FIFA World Cup. Ecuador won the game 2-0 with two goals scored by Enner Valencia.

After the victory against Qatar, Group A has the Ecuadorians as leaders and Enner Valencia as top goalscorer. Ecuador will play again on November 25 against the Netherlands.

Ecuador along with Senegal and the Netherlands are favorites to advance to the knockout stage but only two of them will get a spot in the next round.

