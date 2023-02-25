Empoli and Napoli meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli. The home team wants to take advantage of the current good streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Empoli are in the middle of the Serie A standings with a record of 6-10-7, but the good news is that the last three weeks have been relatively good for them with two draws and one loss.
Napoli have a big margin in the 1st spot of the standings with 62 points, Inter in the second spot have only 47 points. The most recent victory for Napoli was against Sassuolo 2-0 on the road.
Empoli vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Empoli and Napoli play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Saturday, February 25 at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM February 26
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM February 26
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM February 26
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM February 26
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM February 26
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM February 26
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM
Empoli vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Canada: FuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 5
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
Israel: ONE2
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+