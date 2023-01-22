Fulham will play against Tottenham for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
It will be a duel between teams fighting for positions in international Cups. On the Fulham side, with 31 points they are taking the last of the qualifying spots, although they have several teams threatening their position (two of which are Liverpool and Chelsea) for which they need points.
Tottenham were a bit behind in the fight for the UEFA Champions League positions. They are 6 points behind Newcastle, the last qualified, so victory will allow them to get closer to only 3 points. Another result would leave them complicated, so the Spurs must go for the victory.
Fulham vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Fulham will face Tottenham for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Monday, January 23 at Craven Cottage in London, England.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 24)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 24)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 24)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 24)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 24)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 24)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 24)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 24)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 24)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Fulham vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
India: Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO