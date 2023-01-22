For Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Fulham will receive Tottenham. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Fulham will play against Tottenham for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

It will be a duel between teams fighting for positions in international Cups. On the Fulham side, with 31 points they are taking the last of the qualifying spots, although they have several teams threatening their position (two of which are Liverpool and Chelsea) for which they need points.

Tottenham were a bit behind in the fight for the UEFA Champions League positions. They are 6 points behind Newcastle, the last qualified, so victory will allow them to get closer to only 3 points. Another result would leave them complicated, so the Spurs must go for the victory.

Fulham vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Fulham will face Tottenham for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Monday, January 23 at Craven Cottage in London, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 24)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 24)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 24)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 24)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 24)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 24)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 24)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 24)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 24)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Fulham vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO

