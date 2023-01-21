On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Arsenal and Manchester United will meet at Emirates Stadium in London for Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
They will be facing one other for the 62nd time in the English Premier League. Expectedly, Manchester United are the favorites in these matchups, as they have won on 26 occasions so far. Meanwhile, Arsenal have won 17 of their matches to this point, while the other 18 have resulted in a tie.
Most recently, on September 4, 2022, in Manchester, the Red Devils prevailed 3-1. When these two teams meet again in the Premier League in 2022/23, it should be an even more interesting matchup than the first.
Arsenal vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Belgium: VOOsport World 1
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo