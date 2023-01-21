Arsenal and Manchester United will clash off on Sunday at Emirates Stadium in the 21st round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Arsenal and Manchester United will meet at Emirates Stadium in London for Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

They will be facing one other for the 62nd time in the English Premier League. Expectedly, Manchester United are the favorites in these matchups, as they have won on 26 occasions so far. Meanwhile, Arsenal have won 17 of their matches to this point, while the other 18 have resulted in a tie.

Most recently, on September 4, 2022, in Manchester, the Red Devils prevailed 3-1. When these two teams meet again in the Premier League in 2022/23, it should be an even more interesting matchup than the first.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Telemundo