Juarez take on Chivas today at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in Ciudad Juárez for the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Juarez and Chivas meet in the Liga MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in Ciudad Juárez. The home team want to climb spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Juarez lost another game in the current 2023 Clausura tournament, now they have a negative record at 1-2-0. The recent loss for Juarez was against Pachuca 4-1 on the road.

Chivas won their first game of the tournament but that victory was more than 20 days ago and since then they have drawn a game and lost a recent one against Toluca 1-2 at home.

Juarez vs Chivas: Kick-Off Time

Juarez and Chivas play for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 today, January 28 at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in Ciudad Juárez.

Mexico: 9:05 PM

United States: 10:05 PM

Juarez vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes