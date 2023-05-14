Juventus and Cremonese meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team wants to close the season with a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Juventus could end up in the second spot of the table as Serie A’s runners-up, but Inter are close to that spot with the same number of points as them with 66 points.
Cremonese must take advantage of the last four remaining games of the season to get out of the relegation zone, they are in the 19th spot of the standings with 24 points.
Juventus vs Cremonese: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Cremonese play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, May 14 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM April 24
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM April 24
Indonesia: 3:45 AM April 24
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM April 24
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM April 24
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM April 24
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Juventus vs Cremonese: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TLN, VIVA, Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Live HD, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
United States: Paramount+