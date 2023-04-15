Manchester City and Leicester City meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The home team only thinks about stealing the first spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Manchester City vs Leicester City online free in the US on Fubo]
Manchester City are in the second spot of the standings with 67 points, while Arsenal are in the first spot with 73 points. If they want to steal the first spot they must win all upcoming games and hope that Arsenal lose a game.
Leicester City are in the dangerous relegation zone with a record of 7-4-19, in the last five games they lost four against Chelsea 1-3, Crystal Palace 1-2, Aston Villa 1-2, Bournemouth 0-1, the only positive was a draw against Brentford 1-1.
Manchester City vs Leicester City: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City and Leicester City play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Saturday, April 15 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM April 16
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM April 16
Iran: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 AM April 16
Kenya: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM April 16
Mexico: 11:30 PM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM April 16
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM April 16
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM
Manchester City vs Leicester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO, Peacock, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo