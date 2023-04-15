Manchester City take on Leicester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Manchester City vs Leicester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Manchester City and Leicester City meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The home team only thinks about stealing the first spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Manchester City are in the second spot of the standings with 67 points, while Arsenal are in the first spot with 73 points. If they want to steal the first spot they must win all upcoming games and hope that Arsenal lose a game.

Leicester City are in the dangerous relegation zone with a record of 7-4-19, in the last five games they lost four against Chelsea 1-3, Crystal Palace 1-2, Aston Villa 1-2, Bournemouth 0-1, the only positive was a draw against Brentford 1-1.

Manchester City vs Leicester City: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City and Leicester City play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Saturday, April 15 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Leicester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

