Monterrey and Chivas meet today in the LIGA MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team is as favorite as in the first phase of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Monterrey had a top notch record with 10 wins, 5 draws and only two losses but that was not enough to win the first phase of Liga MX, 2022 Apertura, where they lost in the Semi-finals against Pachuca.

Chivas were a disappointment during the first weeks of the 2022 Apertura tournament due to the large number of draws, but at the end of that phase they had a record of 5-7-5.

Monterrey vs Chivas: Kick-Off Time

Monterrey and Chivas play for the LIGA MX Clausura 2023 today, January 7 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe.

Mexico: 10:10 PM

United States: 11:10 PM

Monterrey vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes