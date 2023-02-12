Venezuela U20 take on Colombia U20 at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota for the U20 South American Championship. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Venezuela U20 and Colombia U20 meet in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota. The Venezuelans want to break the winning streak of the Colombians. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Venezuela need to win this game to keep dreaming of the FIFA U20 World Cup but things could get more complicated than they think if Ecuador wins against Paraguay, but Venezuela tied a recent game and they are in top form.

Colombia were strong against Brazil in a game that ended in a goalless draw, 0-0, before that draw they had won against Ecuador 1-0.

Venezuela U20 vs Colombia U20: Kick-Off Time

Venezuela U20 and Colombia U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Sunday, February 12 at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Bolivia: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Colombia: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Panama: 4:00 PM

Peru: 4:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM

Venezuela U20 vs Colombia U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Austria: sportdigital LIVE

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: SporTV, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro

Colombia: Deportes RCN En Vivo, RCN Television, Caracol TV, Caracol Play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: sportdigital LIVE

México: Fanatiz Mexico

Perú: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

United States: Fanatiz International