Aucas and Flamengo meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Cooprogreso Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Quito. The Brazilians are not merciful and they are big favorites to win the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Aucas are playing for the first time in the Copa Libertadores, they are about to debut at home against a big favorite. They won the local league title in 2022.

Flamengo are the defending champions, they won the 2022 Copa Libertadores against Athletico Paranaense 1-0. So far they have three Copa Libertadores titles, two in the 21st century (2019, 2022) and one in 1981.

When will Aucas vs Flamengo be played?

Aucas and Flamengo play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, April 5 at Estadio Cooprogreso Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Quito. It is unlikely that the home team will be able to stop the defending champions but anything could happen, they want to leave a good image during their first game in the tournament.

Aucas vs Flamengo: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Aucas vs Flamengo in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Aucas and Flamengo at the Estadio Cooprogreso Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Quito on Wednesday, April 5, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.