Pachuca take on Santos Laguna at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Pachuca and Santos Laguna meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto. The home team could not avoid this stage. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Pachuca vs Santos Laguna online free in the US on Fubo]

Pachuca had a good record during the regular season, they won 10 games, tied one and lost six but they finished in the 5th spot of the standings.

Santos Laguna lost eight games during the regular season, that puts them as underdogs against Pachuca, but this is the last chance for them.

When will Pachuca vs Santos Laguna be played?

Pachuca and Santos Laguna play for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, May 6 at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto. The home team is one of the big favorites to reach the quarterfinals.

Pachuca vs Santos Laguna: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Santos Laguna in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament, Pachuca and Santos Laguna at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto on Saturday, May 6, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.