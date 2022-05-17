Atlas will host Tigres UANL for the First Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura Semifinals in the US

Atlas and Tigres UANL will face-off for the Semifinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This is the first of the two-legged match. Here you will know all about this Mexican Playoffs game, such as how to watch or stream live free in the US, match information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the United States you can stream live free this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

The current Liga MX champions, Atlas eliminated their Clasico Tapatio rivals, Chivas in the Quaterfinals. Atlas won in a 3-2 global score after two legs. Atlas have a 5-game unbeaten run with 2 wins and 3 draws. The team managed by Diego Cocca wants to secure a win and close down on the road.

On the other side, Tigres UANL had a good regular season run, they ended as the 2nd place in the table. Thanks to it, the team managed by Miguel Herrera was able to advance to this stage. In addition, Tigres UANL have Andre Pierre Gignac who scored 11 goals for his side in this tournament.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Time by states in the US ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Storylines There is only one previous Liga MX Playoffs matchup between these two sides. It was a Reclassification game back in 2021. Atlas won 1-0 to Tigres UANL at the Estadio Jalisco where it will be held this first leg match. At the semifinals stage, the current Liga MX Champions have never been able to win in the global score to their 4 previous rivals. The last time being against Pumas UNAM, however Atlas qualified due to their higher ranking at the table. Tigres UANL have only lost twice in their last 18 games at the semifinals stage. Tigres UANL have registered 10 wins and 6 draws at this stage. In addition, as visitors in this tournament, Tigres UANL haven't lost in 3 of their 5 last games. Tigres UANL have registered 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses among those games.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: How to watch or stream live in the US

Atlas and Tigres UANL will face-off at Estadio Jalisco on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for the First Leg of of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. This matchup will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Prediction and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already set their predictions for this Liga MX Playoffs matchup. According to Caesars, the favorites to win this game are Atlas with +155 odds, while Tigres UANL have +185 odds to win on the road. A draw will result in a +205 payout.

