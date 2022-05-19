Barcelona take on Villarreal at Camp Nou Stadium on Matchday 38 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Barcelona and Villarreal will meet at Camp Nou Stadium (Barcelona) on Matchday 38 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this game such as, the date, kick-off time, and where to watch it in the US.

Barcelona achieved their objective of the season: To qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League. The team's performance has improved since the arrival of Xavi Hernández. The Cules have not lost in four games and will face Villarreal in the last game of the 2021-2022 La Liga season after a 0-0 draw with Getafe.

On the flip side, El Submarino Amarillo focused all their efforts on the 2021-2022 Champions League (were eliminated in the Semi-finals by Liverpool) and left aside the Spanish championship. The team led by Unai Emery is in seventh place in the standings with 56 points. Next season Villarreal will not compete in the Champions League or Europa League.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Date

Barcelona and Villarreal will face each other at Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday, May 22, on Matchday 38 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal

The game to be played between Barcelona and Villarreal at Camp Nou Stadium on Matchday 38 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.