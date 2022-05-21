Barcelona and Villarreal will close their participation in this 2021-2022 season of La Liga when they face each other. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Barcelona will end its participation in this 2021-2022 La Liga season when it hosts Villarreal at the Camp Nou for Matchday 38. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this La Liga game in the United States.

The Barcelona season has gone from minor to major. It started in a not very auspicious way, even leading to the resignation of Ronald Koeman, but then the team improved, not enough to win something, but enough to ensure qualification for the International Cup. The "Culés" will try to close this season in the best way, although with the peace of mind that their place in the next UEFA Champions League is not at risk.

Villarreal have had a very good season, reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, ending up as the big surprise of the tournament, although they could do little against Liverpool, undoubtedly one of the best teams in the world. At the moment they would be qualified for the Conference League, although they are only one point above Athletic Club, so they need a victory so as not to depend on what the Basque team does.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total there are 47 games played by these two rivals throughout history, with a very clear predominance of Barcelona in the statistics (as could be expected taking into account the history of both teams), who won 29 times (more than half of the total games), while Villarreal have only done so in 8 with 10 draws.

The last match between the two was on November 27, 2021 for Matchday 15 of the current La Liga season. On that occasion, it was a 3-1 victory for Barcelona with goals from Depay, Coutinho and De Jong; while for Villarreal scored Samuel Chukwueze.

How to watch or live stream Barcelona vs Villarreal in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, May 22 at the Camp Nou for the Matchday 38 of La Liga between Barcelona and Villarreal will be broadcast in the United States only on ESPN+.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Barcelona are the favorite with +114 odds, while Villarreal have +210. A draw would result in a +280 payout.

Caesars Barcelona +114 Tie +280 Villarreal +210

*Odds via Caesars