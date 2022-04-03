Benfica take on Liverpool at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Benfica and Liverpool meet in the Quarter-finals of the 2022 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. Highly defensive game for the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTVand Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Benfica were underdogs in most of the early phases of the Champions League, and in the Round of 16 it was thought that Benfica was going to lose against Ajax, but here they are today after winning against Ajax 1-0 in the second leg game ( 3-2 agg).

Liverpool are big favorites to advance to the next phase, the semi-finals. They won against Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate. Liverpool won their group with 18 points over Atletico Madrid who also play in the Quarter-finals and just collected 7 points in the group stage.

Benfica vs Liverpool: Date

Benfica and Liverpool play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 5 at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. The home team must be very careful with the visitors' frontal attack as they are highly efficient with their forwards.

Benfica vs Liverpool: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Benfica vs Liverpool at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals, Benfica and Liverpool at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa on Tuesday, April 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDNxtra, Galavision, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

