FIFA have decided that the suspended World Cup Qualifier game between Brazil and Argentina has to be resumed. Even though the date and location are yet to be confirmed, check out here when and where it would be replayed.

Five months later, FIFA have made a decision about the suspended World Cup Qualifier game between Brazil and Argentina. Both national teams were fined and the game will continue at a date and place to be confirmed.

On September 5th, 2021, Brazilian health authorities interrupted the match early in the first half claiming that four Argentine players broke the country's Covid-19 protocols by entering the country. The game was suspended and a decision was pending until now.

Both sides have already sealed a place in Qatar 2022 and, with two games to go in the tournament (three if we consider this suspended match), they do not have much to play for other than the conclusion of their campaigns. But the governing body has determined that the result must be decided on the pitch anyway. Here, take a look at the possible date and the three locations where Brazil and Argentina could face off.

Qatar 2022: When would Brazil and Argentina replay their WCQ game?

According to Argentinian outlet Diario Olé, the game between Brazil and Argentina would be resumed in June 2022. In that month, the 2021 Copa America winners will face Euro 2020 champions Italy in London.

However, another possibility - although more unlikely - is that they face off in March, when the Conmebol Qualifiers will conclude with its last double-fixture. But adding a third game to that window would be complicated, especially if Brazil lose their hosting rights and it is played in another continent.

Where would Brazil and Argentina resume the WCQ game? 3 possible locations

FIFA also has to announce the venue for this match. Brazil would lose their right to be hosts, so it's unclear where it would be resumed. However, if the game is moved to another continent, we can imagine three possible locations.

Europe

Considering that Argentina will be in London for their intercontinental match against Italy in June 1st, maybe the Brazil match could be scheduled in the following days in the Old Continent as well. It wouldn't be the first time a South American game is played there, as the 2018 Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate was played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid (although that time Conmebol were the organizers, and this time is FIFA who will make the decision).

Asia

Reports also mention Asia as another option. Brazil and Argentina have already played international friendlies there and, with the World Cup looming around, Qatar is believed to be a possible venue. Still, it remains to be seen if both teams are forced to make such a long trip for just a single game.

USA

If South America is not an option, maybe they won't need to travel that far. Brazil and Argentina could face each other in the USA, where they have already met in a seven-goal thriller in June 2012 at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey. That day, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick, including a brilliant goal at the 84th minute to seal the 4-3 win for Argentina. Not only both teams have millions of fans in that country, but the countless stadiums across the US could make it a great location for this WCQ game, if it's played in a neutral venue.