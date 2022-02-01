Brazil and Paraguay will meet today at the Mineirao Stadium for Matchday 16 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Brazil will host Paraguay at the Mineirao Stadium in a match for the 16th round of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The national team coached by Tite, who will be without Neymar, has already secured a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. Brazil have never lost a World Cup Qualifiers game at home and want to extend their amazing run.

Paraguay, on the other hand, have been struggling during the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers and know it will be almost impossible for them to qualify for Qatar 2022. The national team coached by Guillermo Barros Schelotto suffered a 1-0 home loss to Uruguay on Thursday to accumulate six WCQ games without victories.

Brazil vs Paraguay: Starting time of the game

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 11:30 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

France: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Netherland: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Paraguay: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 0:30 AM (Wendesday)

Spain: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 0:30 AM (Wendesday)

US: 7:30 PM (ET)

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports 2

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1

Brazil: SporTV, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, Globo

France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherland: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

Paraguay: GEN

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

US: FuboTV (Free Trial)