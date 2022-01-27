Canada and the USMNT come against each other at Tim Hortons Field for Matchday 10 of the Third Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Canada and the USMNT are set to meet at the Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Third Round Matchday 10 game soccer match in the US. For example, if you want to watch it live in the US in English, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial), while for Spanish commentatory, you can check out fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 40th overall meeting. There are no surprises here the United States are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 18 occasions so far; Canada have grabbed a triumph exactly 10 times to this day, and a great number of even 11 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 2, 2021, when it ended in a 1-1 thriller draw in their previous Third Round FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Canada vs USMNT: Date

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Third Round Matchday 10 game between Canada and USMNT will be played on Sunday, January 30, 2021, at the Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

Canada vs USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:05 PM

CT: 2:05 PM

MT: 1:05 PM

PT: 12:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Canada vs USMNT in Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The Concacaf match to be played between Canada and USA in the Third Round of the World Cup Qualifiers 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in Spanish, and Paramount+ (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in English in the United States. Other options include UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW.