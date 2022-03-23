Costa Rica will host Canada for the 2022 Concacaf Final Round of World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Costa Rica and Canada will face each other once again in a crucial match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. The visitors will try to get a win to secure their spot in the next world cup. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial) and Paramount+ (free-trial).

The home side is coming to this match after an important win against Jamaica last time out. Before that, they held Mexico back to a goalless draw. The Ticos are fifth in the table with 16 points, just one behind Panama. They still have a chance to win a place in Qatar, but they need to win this match.

On the other hand, Canada is close to finally booking their ticket for Qatar 2022, after an incredible tournament in which they have clinched seven victories and four draws, with no defeats. Les Rouges only need a victory against Costa Rica, which doesn’t seem hard if we consider that they’re coming with a five-match winning streak.

Costa Rica vs Canada: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM ET

Location: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José.

Costa Rica vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Costa Rica vs Canada: Storylines

These two national teams have faced each other on 23 occasions so far, with Costa Rica winning 8 matches, while Canada have six victories against Los Ticos so far. They have drawn nine times. In their last encounter, Les Rouges won 1-0 with a goal from Jonathan David.

How to watch or live stream free Costa Rica vs Canada in the US

The match between the national teams of Costa Rica and Canada for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers to be played on Thursday, March 28, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), Paramount+ (free-trial), UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW.

Costa Rica vs Canada: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Canada are the favorites to win this game with odds of +140, while Costa Rica have odds of +200. A draw would pay +210.

BetMGM Costa Rica +200 Tie +210 Canada +140

*Odds by BetMGM