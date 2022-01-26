Ecuador and Brazil face off on Thursday, January 27, on Matchday 15 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Ecuador vs Brazil: Predictions, odds, and how to watch Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in the US

The year of the World Cup has begun and it's time for the South American Qualifiers again. Matchday 15 of the Conmebol competition will kick off with a big matchup between Ecuador and Brazil in Quito. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Gustavo Alfaro's men are on pace to pull off a shock and claim a Qatar 2022 berth. La Tri got off to an impressive start to the tournament under the Argentine manager, who has quickly turned around the team's fortunes.

However, the upcoming game means a huge challenge for Ecuador. La Verdeamarela - who have already sealed a place in the World Cup - have yet to lose a game in the road to Qatar. Will Tite's men extend their unbeaten run?

Ecuador vs Brazil: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2021

Time: 4 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Ecuador vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

Ecuador vs Brazil: Storylines

After 14 rounds of play, Ecuador are in a promising position. They sit third with 23 points, seven points clear of the sixth spot - which doesn't grant a World Cup berth. Last time out, they took care of business by defeating Chile on the road.

On the other hand, Brazil are in control of the table with 35 points (W11 D2). Although they have one pending game - the infamous match against Argentina - La Canarinha have been completely dominant so far.

How to watch or live stream Ecuador vs Brazil in the US

The game to be played between Ecuador and Brazil in Quito on Matchday 15 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Ecuador vs Brazil: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have made their predictions and, unsurprisingly, they see the visitors as favorites. FanDuel has given Brazil odds of +125, while both Ecuador and a draw have +220.

FanDuel Ecuador +220 Tie +220 Brazil +125

* Odds via FanDuel.