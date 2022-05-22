Independiente del Valle will play against America Mineiro for Matchday 6 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Independiente del Valle will seek classification when they face America Mineiro at home in the last game of this group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Independiente del Valle play their last chance to qualify for the next phase of this Copa Libertadores 2022. They currently have 5 points, 3 less than Deportes Tolima, the last classified. The chances are there, although of course they must win and hope that the Colombians lose. From there, it will be a matter of closely following the goal difference and the number of goals scored, which favor Tolima, albeit by a small margin.

Although they no longer have the chance to advance to the round of 16 of this Libertadores 2022, America Mineiro have the possibility of qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana, obtaining third place in the group. To do this they should win by at least two goals difference to Independiente del Valle. It will undoubtedly be a great game because both need victory and there will surely be plenty of space to attack.

Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Independiente del Valle and America Mineiro will be played at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil on Wednesday, May 25 at 8:00 (ET).

Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Independiente del Valle and America Mineiro in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

