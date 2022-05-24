Independiente del Valle and America Mineiro will face-off for the last Copa Libertadores' matchday. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the match information, storyline, predictions and odds.

Independiente del Valle and American Mineiro will clash against each other for the Matchday 6 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group D. Here you will find everything there is to know about this game, such as the match information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. If you are in the US you can watch the game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Independiente del Valle seek a win to still be in contenion for a spot in the Round of 16 Stage. The team managed by Renato Pavia has to win and wait for other results to keep their hopes up to be in the next round. However, they could end up in the Copa Sudamericana if they don't lose this game.

On the other side, American Mineiro arein the last place of Group D. The Brazilian side hasn't win a game in this year's international tournament. The team managed by Vagner Mancini hasn't any chances to qualify to the next round, however if America Mineiro win this last game by a big difference, they could end up in the Copa Sudamerica Round of 16 Stage.

Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Banco Guayaquil, Quito, Ecuador

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

Indepediente del Valle vs America Mineiro: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro: Storylines

Independiente del Valle also known as El Matagigantes are currently 3rd place at the Group D table. Independiente del Valle were not as powerful as other years in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. As hosts, they have registered 2 draws. In addition, the Ecuadorian side has only won just once in 5 games. It was a 2-0 win against America Mineiro as visitors.

Meanwhile, America Mineiro have been one of worst Brazilian teams in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. They have registered 3 losses and 1 draw in 5 matchups. As visitors, they have been able to pick up 2 points in 2 games. America Mineiro could end up in Copa Sudamericana, but they will have to win this game.

Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro: How to watch or stream live free in the US

The game between Independiente del Valle against America Mineiro for Matchday 6 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group D will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Independiente del Valle vs America Mineiro: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this Copa Libertadores Group Stage game. Caesars see Independiente del Valle as favorites with -190 odds to win, while America Mineiro have +525 odds to win. A draw would result in a +305 payout.

