Liverpool will host Rangers for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool will receive Rangers in what will be a game for Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada or Germany.

Liverpool's start this season has not been the most auspicious. Both in the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League, the "Reds" have not been able to repeat the performances they had last season, which led them to win some titles in addition to the UCL final and to fight the PL until the last Matchday.

Rangers seem to have recovered the level they knew how to have many years ago. A team that until recently had serious financial problems, last season returned in the best way reaching the final of the Europa League, and now they want to show their best version in the UCL, despite the fact that until now they lost their first games by wide difference.

Liverpool vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against Rangers for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 4 at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 5)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 5)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 5)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 5)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 5)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 5)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 5)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 5)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 5)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5

Brazil: HBO max

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: video

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

Ireland: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, RTE 2, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 255, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Cinema

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport 6, BlueSport

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

