Liverpool will receive Rangers in what will be a game for Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada or Germany.
Liverpool's start this season has not been the most auspicious. Both in the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League, the "Reds" have not been able to repeat the performances they had last season, which led them to win some titles in addition to the UCL final and to fight the PL until the last Matchday.
Rangers seem to have recovered the level they knew how to have many years ago. A team that until recently had serious financial problems, last season returned in the best way reaching the final of the Europa League, and now they want to show their best version in the UCL, despite the fact that until now they lost their first games by wide difference.
Liverpool vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will play against Rangers for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 4 at Anfield, Liverpool, England.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 5)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 5)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 5)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 5)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 5)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 5)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 5)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 5)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 5)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5
Brazil: HBO max
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: video
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
Ireland: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, RTE 2, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 255, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOWOW Cinema
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: TV 2 Play
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: BlueSport 6, BlueSport
Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+