Manchester United and Liverpool meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home team still haven't won their first game in the new season. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Manchester United started the new season with a couple of negative results that raised criticism against the team's manager and against some players like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool are one of the big favorites to win the league title this season, they not only have a top roster but their strategy is one of the strongest among Premier League teams.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Date

Manchester United and Liverpool play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Monday, August 22 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The visitors lost a key player during the offseason but they don't have nearly the same problems as the home team.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool at the 2022-2023 Premier League

This game for the 2022-2023 Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday, August 22, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC