Manchester United and Watford will clash off at Old Trafford in the 27th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out the probable lineups for this EPL game.

Manchester United will welcome Watford at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 27th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season, on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Matchday 27 soccer game of the English Premier League. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the US, while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 16th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 12 games so far; Watford have celebrated a victory only three times to this day, and the no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 20, 2021, when the Hornets surprised the Red Devils with a shocking 4-1 victory at home at the Vicarage Road in Watford. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United probable lineup

Following his exploits in the Champions League, Anthony Elanga might be offered a starting position in Manchester United's match against Watford. Ralf Rangnick must decide whether to start Elanga ahead of Jadon Sancho or Marcus Rashford, with the latter struggling for form in recent weeks.

Edinson Cavani is going to miss another game due to a groin injury. Scott McTominay, who missed the Red Devil's trip to Madrid due to sickness, might return. Mason Greenwood is still unavailable for picks as he has been suspended from playing.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Watford probable lineup

Watford will be without Peter Etebo and Nicolas Nkoulou as they work on match fitness, while Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka will have their injuries evaluated.

Joshua King and Tom Cleverley, both ex-Man United players, had been looking to make an impression against their former club, but both might lose their spots for the clash. Edo Kayembe is a probable midfield replacement for the Hornets, who might also choose for Cucho Hernandez or Ken Sema at Old Trafford.

Watford possible starting XI:

Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Kayembe, Sissoko; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis.