Monterrey and Pachuca will face each other for a place in the final of 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs. Check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs in the US

Monterrey will host Pachuca for the second-leg match of the semifinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this soccer match such as the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

The visitors are coming to this match with the advantage, after winning 5-2 in the first-leg match. Meanwhile, Los Rayados will have to overcome a negative streak of eight matches without defeating Pachuca in the Playoffs (4D 4L).

However, Monterrey have some statistics on their side. While Pachuca are undefeated in seven games in the semifinals of Liga MX Playoffs, as visitors they have lost four of their last six matches they have played and drawn two.

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Location: BBVA Bancomer Stadium

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Storylines

Pachuca and Monterrey have faced each other 56 times, with Monterrey having won 25 encounters. Pachuca have won 16 and they have drawn 16 times. In the Liga MX Playoffs, each time has won two series against each other, while Pachuca won the title when they faced in the 2016 Clausura final (2-1 global).

How to watch Monterrey vs Pachuca in the US

The match between Pachuca and Monterrey for the second-leg of the semifinals of 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs will broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US), TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes

Monterrey vs Pachuca: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Monterrey are the favorites to win the match with odds of +105. Meanwhile, Pachuca have odds of +240. A draw would pay +250.

BetMGM Monterrey +105 Draw +250 Pachuca +240

*Odds by BetMGM