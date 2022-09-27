Norway take on Serbia at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Norway and Serbia meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. This will be one of the most interesting games in the lower leagues as both teams play one last game to be promoted. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Norway won three games, drew one and lost another for a total of 10 points which translates to the first spot of the standings within Group B4. But their attacking style is a bit slow and that could play against them.

Serbia have the same record as Norway but they have a stronger attacking strategy with 11 goals for and only 5 goals against. If Serbia win this game they will be promoted to League A.

Norway vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time

Norway and Serbia play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, September 27 at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 28)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Estonia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Latvia: 9:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

San Marino: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

San Marino: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Norway vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Barbados: Csport.tv

Belize: ESPN2

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Burundi: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: FuboTV, DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

France: L'Equipe Web

Gambia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Norway

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4, Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 4 NZ

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, ViX

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1