Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will face each other this Sunday, March 20 at the City Ground Stadium in what will be the quarter finals of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free.

Liverpool are currently one of the best teams on the continent and obviously in the Premier League. The "Reds" are candidates to win everything they dispute and, in fact, they have been champions of the Carabao Cup and are still fighting to win the Premier, the Champions League and this FA Cup. It will not be easy to beat this team.

Beyond that, Nottingham Forest will be going for a new feat. In the round of 32 they were able to beat Leicester 4-1; and in the 64, 1-0 to Arsenal. Without a doubt, they are a team that can surprise superior rivals and will try to do so once again, although it is also true that this time it is a much bigger rival than those mentioned above.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: City Ground Stadium, Nottinghamshire, England

Nottingham vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Nottingham vs Liverpool: Storylines

As could be expected taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, Liverpool are the vast dominators of the statistics, since in a total of 115 games, they have won 56 times, while Nottingham Forest did it in 30 opportunities. Also, there were 29 ties. The last game between them for the FA Cup was some years ago: May 7, 1989, on that occasion Liverpool won the game 3-1.

How to watch or live stream Nottingham vs Liverpool in the US

This 2021/2022 FA Cup quarter final game will have a single broadcast. The match between Nottingham Forest (looking for a new feat) and Liverpool can be watched in the United States only through ESPN +.

Nottingham vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorite with -330 odds, while Nottingham have +900. A draw would finish in a +475 payout.

DraftKings Nottingham Forest +900 Tie +475 Liverpool -330

*Odds via DraftKings