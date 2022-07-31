Olympique Marseille and AC Milan meet in a 2022 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille. The home team is not having the best preseason and it is unlikely that they can win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Olympique Marseille won the first preseason game against Marignane Gignac in Belgium 4-1, but after that victory they lost two games in a row against Norwich City and Middlesbrough. The most recent game of the French team was a draw against Real Betis.
AC Milan are in good form, they won three games out of six in the preseason, there are still two games to play this one against Marseille and one in Italy against Vicenza. So far AC Milan won in Italy, Germany and Austria and the only loss was in Hungary against Zalaegerszegi.
Olympique Marseille vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time
Olympique Marseille and AC Milan play for the this 2022 Club Friendly game on Sunday, July 31 at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille. The home team is going through a bad time while the visitors have multiple wins in different countries during the preseason.
Bahamas: 12:00 PM
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Barbados: 12:00 PM
Belize: 10:00 AM
Botswana: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Ethiopia: 7:00 PM
Gambia: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Lesotho: 6:00 PM
Liberia: 4:00 PM
Malawi: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM August 1
Mauritius: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Namibia: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Pakistan: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Rwanda: 6:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Sudan: 6:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
United Kingdom: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 6:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 6:00 PM
Olympique Marseille vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Belize: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Norte
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Ireland: LFCTV
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico: Star+
Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Netherlands Antilles: ESPN Caribbean
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Kingdom: LFCTV
Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
How to watch Olympique Marseille vs AC Milan anywhere
If you want to watch this Olympique Marseille vs AC Milan game for the this 2022 Club Friendly with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.