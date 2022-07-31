Olympique Marseille take on AC Milan at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille for the this 2022 Club Friendly game. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Olympique Marseille won the first preseason game against Marignane Gignac in Belgium 4-1, but after that victory they lost two games in a row against Norwich City and Middlesbrough. The most recent game of the French team was a draw against Real Betis.

AC Milan are in good form, they won three games out of six in the preseason, there are still two games to play this one against Marseille and one in Italy against Vicenza. So far AC Milan won in Italy, Germany and Austria and the only loss was in Hungary against Zalaegerszegi.

Olympique Marseille vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Olympique Marseille and AC Milan play for the this 2022 Club Friendly game on Sunday, July 31 at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille. The home team is going through a bad time while the visitors have multiple wins in different countries during the preseason.

Bahamas: 12:00 PM

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Barbados: 12:00 PM

Belize: 10:00 AM

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Gambia: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Lesotho: 6:00 PM

Liberia: 4:00 PM

Malawi: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM August 1

Mauritius: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Namibia: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Pakistan: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Sudan: 6:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

United Kingdom: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 6:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 6:00 PM

Olympique Marseille vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Belize: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Norte

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Ireland: LFCTV

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico: Star+

Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Netherlands Antilles: ESPN Caribbean

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Kingdom: LFCTV

Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

How to watch Olympique Marseille vs AC Milan anywhere

If you want to watch this Olympique Marseille vs AC Milan game for the this 2022 Club Friendly with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.