Panama vs Guatemala: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, September 8

Panama and Guatemala are facing each other in the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Even if both sides have not clinch a victory in the last game, they do not arrive in the same shape. Thomas Christiansen’s team has already shown its capacities having suffered just one defeat in the last seven games. However, Luis Tena’s team has evidenced its inconsistencies by wining just three games of its last seven games, leaving doubts on its competitiveness.

Guatemala fell short in their recent World Cup Qualifiers game against El Salvador, despite showcasing strong offensive play. They struggled to convert opportunities into goals. Star player Oscar Santis exhibited his usual skill but has now gone scoreless in three straight games. The upcoming clash against Thomas Christiansen’s squad presents a new challenge, where maintaining defensive discipline could be crucial to securing a victory.

Panama have solidified their status as one of Concacaf’s most competitive teams. Head coach Thomas Christiansen has crafted a versatile offense that does not rely on a single player, with Adalberto Carrasquilla, Ismael Diaz, and Cecilio Waterman all capable of making a decisive impact. Additionally, the defense recently delivered a stellar performance, a momentum they aim to sustain in today’s match against Guatemala.

Panama predicted lineup vs Guatemala

Panama enter the game against Guatemala with no injuries or suspensions in their roster. Nonetheless, head coach Thomas Christiansen could still make little adjustments in their lineup such as including Jose Fajardo as the striker replacing Cecilio Waterman. For that reason, Adalberto Carrasquilla and Ismael Diaz are likely to lead the team to the victory, given their expertise.

Adalberto Carrasquilla (R) of Panama celebrates with his teammate Cecilio Waterman.

With this in mind, Panama could play as follows: Orlando Mosquera; Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Andres Andrade, Jorge Gutierrez; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Anibal Godoy; Edgar Barcenas, Cristian Martinez, Ismael Diaz; Jose Fajardo.

Guatemala predicted lineup vs Panama

Unlike Panama, Guatemala enter the game with the key absence of Stheven Robles, who early left the last game due to an injury. In his place, Oscar Castellanos could emerge in the midfield. Nonetheless, head coach Luis Tena could still keep a similar lineup from the previous games with Oscar Santis leading again the offense.

Considering this, La Azul y Blanco could lineup as follows: Nicholas Hagen; Aaron Herrera, Jose Pinto, Nicolas Samayoa, Jose Morales; Jonathan Franco, Oscar Castellanos; Rudy Muñoz, Olger Escobar; Rubio Rubin, Oscar Santis.