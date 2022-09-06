PSG take on Juventus at Parc des Princes in Paris for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

PSG and Juventus meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris. The home team is one of the big favorites to win the tournament this year. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

So far PSG have not been able to win this big tournament despite having the best player in the world, Messi, with them. But not everything depends on one player, PSG's defensive problems are evident against big teams.

Juventus are also favorites to win the UEFA Champions League but in the last edition they were eliminated in the Round of 16 after the team dominated Group H over the likes of Chelsea.

PSG vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

PSG and Juventus play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 6 at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 7

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 7<

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM September 7

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 7

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 7

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

PSG vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Belize: ESPN Norte

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RMC Sport 1, Free, beIN Sports 1

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Pakistan: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Taiwan: ELTA Sports 1

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN App, TUDN USA, Paramount+ , VIX+, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now