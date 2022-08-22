Pumas UNAM take on Tigres UANL at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL meet in a game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México. The home team needs to win more games so they don't miss out on the playoffs. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Pumas UNAM are in a difficult situation in the 16th spot of the standings with a negative record of 1-5-3 overall. The last three weeks were bad for them with three consecutive losses against America 0-3, Atletico San Luis 2-3 and the most recent against Santos Laguna 5-1.

Tigres UANL are the third best team in the standings with 6-1-2 overall, plus the team has a solid record in the last five games with three wins, one draw and one loss. The most recent game for Tigres was a draw against Monterrey 0-0 (standing's leader).

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Date

Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Wednesday, August 24 at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México. The home team knows that playing against a big favorite will not be easy, but the visitors do not want to give up points to anyone.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL at the Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México on Wednesday, August 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA