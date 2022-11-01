Rangers take on Ajax at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Rangers vs Ajax: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Rangers and Ajax meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. Visitors can no longer advance to the next phase but can fight to keep their spot. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Rangers were a flop during the group stage, they couldn't win a single game during the group stage and it's unlikely that they can win this game. Five consecutive losses and 19 goals against for Rangers.

Ajax were not as strong as expected, they knew that Liverpool and Napoli were tough teams and the fight for the second spot was going to be bloody. Ajax's most recent game was a 0-3 loss against Liverpool at home.

Rangers vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time

Rangers and Ajax play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 1 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 2

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 2

Belgium: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 10:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 2

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 2

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 2

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 2

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 2

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 10:00 PM

Poland: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 111:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 2

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 2

Spain: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 10:00 PM

Switzerland: 10:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 2

UK: 9:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM

Rangers vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 7

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 8

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+