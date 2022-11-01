Rangers and Ajax meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. Visitors can no longer advance to the next phase but can fight to keep their spot. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Rangers were a flop during the group stage, they couldn't win a single game during the group stage and it's unlikely that they can win this game. Five consecutive losses and 19 goals against for Rangers.
Ajax were not as strong as expected, they knew that Liverpool and Napoli were tough teams and the fight for the second spot was going to be bloody. Ajax's most recent game was a 0-3 loss against Liverpool at home.
Rangers vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time
Rangers and Ajax play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 1 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 2
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 2
Belgium: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 10:00 PM
Denmark: 10:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 10:00 PM
Germany: 10:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 2
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 2
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 9:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 2
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 2
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 10:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 2
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 10:00 PM
Poland: 10:00 PM
Portugal: 9:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 111:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 10:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 2
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 2
Spain: 10:00 PM
Sweden: 10:00 PM
Switzerland: 10:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 2
UK: 9:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM
Rangers vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 7
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 8
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+