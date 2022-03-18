Real Madrid will face Barcelona in what will be a new edition of “El Clasico” in this 2021/2022 La Liga season. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Real Madrid will play against Barcelona this Sunday, March 20 at the Santiago Bernabeu in what will be a new edition of El Clasico. Here you can find out the confirmed lineups of both teams for this 2021/2022 La Liga game.

The locals come at a good moment, not only leading La Liga with a good difference over the second (10 points in total), but also coming from eliminating Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, despite losing the first leg game 1-0, and starting losing the second leg game.

Barcelona don't come at a bad time either. Although their start to the season was not the best, little by little they have been improving. The arrival of Xavi as coach plus the incorporation of some players (such as Aubameyang) who gave the team hierarchy, have made the "Culés" a much more competitive team. In addition, they come from advancing to the next round in the Europa League against Galatasaray.

Real Madrid Probable Lineup

Due to physical problems, the presence of Ferland Mendy as a left-back is not completely certain, although the Frenchman is expected to arrive in good condition for Sunday, as is the case with Karim Benzema, who will be in doubt until the last moment due to the physical problems he suffered last day against Mallorca.

Real Madrid probable starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Éder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vini Jr.

Barcelona Probable Lineup

In Barcelona, the most outstanding thing is that he will be able to count on Dani Alves, who was not present at the game in Turkey due to the decision not to include him in the European list as Xavi prioritized strikers Ferran Torres, Adama and Aubameyang.

Barcelona probable starting XI: Marc-André Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Nico; Dembelé, Ferran Torres, Gavi.

