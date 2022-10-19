Real Madrid will try to continue their formidable season with a home game for Matchday 11 of 2022-2023 La Liga. Their opponent will be a team like Sevilla that has shown signs of recovery under Jorge Sampaoli. Check out where, when and how to watch this match in the US.

The defending champions Real Madrid are having an incredible run in their quest to take the 2022-2023 La Liga. However, Sevilla will likely present a tough battle for the Merengues even at Santiago Bernabéu. Continue reading to find out more about the date, time and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

No one can deny who’s the best team in the world right now. Real Madrid are definitely enjoying that tag, but they have been pushing forward to stay at the top. This occasion will also serve for their star Karim Benzema to show the fans his newly earned Ballon d’Or. Real Madrid arrive with a dozen victories and two draws over 14 games in the season, including both La Liga and Champions League appearances.

For Sevilla the plan is to keep adapting to their new head coach ideology. Jorge Sampaoli returned to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui and so far, he is undefeated after four games. Their last match in particular will make them travel to Madrid with plenty of confidence. Although they didn’t win against Valencia, they rescued a point that included a penalty saved by Bono at the 101st minute.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Date

Real Madrid will host Sevilla on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 La Liga on Saturday, October 22 at 3 PM (ET). The event will take place at Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla in the US

This interesting clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial). Other available options are ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.