Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The visitors want to put pressure on the defending champions, but the home team is tough. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Real Madrid as defending champions from last season are showing their top level with two perfect wins against Celtic 3-0 on the road and another at home against RB Leipzig 2-0.

Shakhtar Donetsk won during their debut in the new 2022-23 season against RB Leipzig on the road 4-1, they scored goals on each half. But during the most recent game against Celtic the offensive attack of the Ukranians was weak and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM October 6

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 6<

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM October 6

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Iran: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 6

Norway: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM October 6

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Arab Emirates: 11:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+ , FOX Sports 3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon:SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Prime

Kenya: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico:HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: IPLA, Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: 3 Plus TV, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+