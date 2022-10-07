Paris Saint-Germain will visit Reims for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Reims vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Ligue 1 in your country

Reims will receive Paris Saint-Germain for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The Paris team is coming off a tie that really did not leave their fans very satisfied. Although they were playing away against the other Group H leaders, PSG were expected to win that UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 game without any major problems. However, it did not happen that way: it was a 1-1 draw, so now they will seek to recover and continue at the top of Ligue 1.

Their rivals are a team in dire need of points and in a relegation zone, which, as always, can be something in their favor since obviously it is not a team that has had good performances; or against because they also tend to be teams that defend well, and seek to make a difference with a counterattack. It will be interesting to see if Reims will be able to contain PSG.

Reims vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Reims will play against PSG for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, October 8 at the Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, France.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 9)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 9)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 9)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 9)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 9)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 9)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 9)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 9)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 9)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Reims vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada: beIN Sports Canada

Costa Rica: Star+

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

India: Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: bet365

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Norway: Direktesport

Poland: Canal+ Sport 5 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Serbian: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2P

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: BlueSport 5

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS

