The 28-year-old Argentine forward and the Turin club have reached a stalemate in the contract negotiations and Dybala’s future is elsewhere.

For Paulo Dybala it looks like his time at Juventus is coming to an end. After months of contract negotiations with the club no side has been satisfied with what each pretend and it looks like club and player will part ways.

Dybala came to Juventus with huge expectations after starting his career in Instituto de Córdoba in Argentina and high praise after three seasons at Palermo. Dybala drew comparisons to Messi, but while solid, the player never really lived up to his big-game billing.

Nonetheless Dybala scored over 100 goals in 202 games for Juventus and won 12 titles at the club. Now according to various sources there are three teams that have an eye on Dybala come the summer.

Clubs interested in Paulo Dybala

As reported by 90min, Paulo Dybala has interest from PSG, who will most likely go through a big overhaul in the summer. Dybala would be an interesting signing for PSG given that Lionel Messi will have a “friend” at the club. Mauro Icardi and Angel di Maria are most likely gone from PSG and Neymar is reportedly up for sale.

Manchester United could be a good stop with Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford both set to leave in the summer, Dybala could be a good cornerstone for the club to build around.

Tottenham is always in the mix but a move for Dybala to Spurs looks doubtful given that Tottenham never truly ever materialize into a world beater. The salary that might be paid may be the main reason the Argentine chooses Spurs over other more competitive teams.