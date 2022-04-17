Sevilla play Real Madrid for three points at the Matchweek 32 of La Liga 2021-22 season in Spain. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Sevilla set to face Real Madrid in Matchweek 32 of La Liga 2021-22 season. This game will be held at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on April 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team were once near the top of the standings. Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Sevilla are no longer fighting to win La Liga, but they don't want to lose spots that might take them out of the Champions League tournament spots. So far the team has a positive record of 16-12-3 overall with a recent victory against Granada 4-2.

Real Madrid are inside the Champions League semi-finals after losing the second leg game against Chelsea 2-3 at home but that score was enough for them to advance to the next round.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Sevilla, Spain.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Storylines

Sevilla's main objective is to continue fighting to stay at the top four of La Liga 2021-22 since within those spots the team would have direct access to play in the next edition of the Champions League. The record in Sevilla's last three games in La Liga was a loss against Barcelona 0-1, a draw against Real Sociedad 0-0 and a recent victory against Granada 4-2 at home.

Real Madrid are in good form after a tough win against Chelsea in what was an incredible comeback at home. Prior to that game against Chelsea they had won a game against Getafe 2-0 at home which added to another La Liga win against Celta Vigo for a winning streak. Real Madrid have not lost in La Liga since the defeat against FC Barcelona 0-4 on March 20, 2022.

How To Watch Or StrePM Live Free Sevilla vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of La Liga 2021-22, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Predictions And Odds

Sevilla are underdogs at home with 2.87 odds that will pay $287 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a good defense game that is allowing only 0.71 goals per game. Real Madrid are favorites with 2.45 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this La Liga game is: Under 2.5 goals.

BetMGM Sevilla 2.87 Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Real Madrid 2.45

