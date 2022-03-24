Uruguay and Peru will clash off today at Estadio Centenario for Matchday 17 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

Uruguay and Peru will meet at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo today, March 24, 2022, for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Matchday 17 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 71st overall meeting. No surprises here as Uruguay are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 38 occasions so far; Peru have grabbed a triumph just 17 times to this day, and the remaining 15 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2021, and it ended in an exciting 1-1 draw in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Peru. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Uruguay vs Peru: Time of the game

Argentina: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Brazil: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM United States: 7:30 PM (ET), 6:30 PM (CT), 5:30 PM (MT), 4:30 PM (PT)

7:30 PM (ET), 6:30 PM (CT), 5:30 PM (MT), 4:30 PM (PT) Canada: 4:30 PM (PT), 5:30 PM (MT), 6:30 PM (CT), 7:30 PM (ET), 8:30 PM (AT)

4:30 PM (PT), 5:30 PM (MT), 6:30 PM (CT), 7:30 PM (ET), 8:30 PM (AT) Mexico: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM UK: 11:30 PM

11:30 PM Germany: 12:30 AM, March 25

12:30 AM, March 25 France: 12:30 AM, March 25

12:30 AM, March 25 Portugal: 11:30 PM

11:30 PM Italy: 12:30 AM, March 25

12:30 AM, March 25 Spain: 12:30 AM, March 25

Uruguay vs Peru: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online