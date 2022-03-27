USMNT and Panama face each other today at Exploria Stadium for Matchday 13 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the French league game free in different parts of the world.

The United States will face Panama at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 today, March 27, 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Final Round Matchday 13 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 25th overall meeting. No surprises here as the US are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 17 occasions so far; Panama have grabbed a triumph just three times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 10, 2021, when Los Canaleros grabbed a surprising 1-0 win at home in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Panama City. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

USMNT vs Panama: Time of the game

Argentina: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Mexico: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM United States: 8:00 PM (ET), 7:00 PM (CT), 6:00 PM (MT), 5:00 PM (PT)

8:00 PM (ET), 7:00 PM (CT), 6:00 PM (MT), 5:00 PM (PT) Canada: 5:00 PM (PT), 6:00 PM (MT), 7:00 PM (CT), 8:00 PM (ET), 9:00 PM (AT)

5:00 PM (PT), 6:00 PM (MT), 7:00 PM (CT), 8:00 PM (ET), 9:00 PM (AT) Mexico: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM UK: 12:00 AM, March 29

12:00 AM, March 29 Germany: 1:00 AM, March 29

1:00 AM, March 29 France: 1:00 AM, March 29

1:00 AM, March 29 Portugal: 12:00 AM, March 29

12:00 AM, March 29 Italy: 1:00 AM, March 29

1:00 AM, March 29 Spain: 1:00 AM, March 29

USMNT vs Panama: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online