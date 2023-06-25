El Salvador and Martinique meet in the 2023 Gold Cup. This game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Both teams are considered light favorites but the Salvadorans have a top notch squad. Here is all the detailed information about this Gold Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch El Salvador vs Martinique online free in the US on Fubo]

El Salvador are back in the Gold Cup after a good performance in the last edition where they were the second best team in Group A but in the Knockout Stage it was not as they expected.

Martinique were lethal in the Prelims against Puerto Rico in what was an upset 2-0 win over the Puerto Ricans who were tagged as favorites to win that game. They eliminated two teams during the qualifiers.

When will El Salvador vs Martinique be played?

El Salvador and Martinique play for the 2023 Gold Cup on Monday, June 26 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. This game is likely to end with less than 2 goals scored.

El Salvador vs Martinique: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch El Salvador vs Martinique in the US

This game for the 2023 Gold Cup, El Salvador and Martinique at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, June 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1.