Rumors have begun to circulate where USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie could find his way to Tottenham this summer. Spurs have a checkered history with American players as we review if a move like this would be good for McKennie.

Weston McKennie is one of the best players on the USMNT and this season was one of Juventus top performers during the year until a broken foot sidelined him until the last game of Serie A. Through it all Juventus finished fourth in Serie A, will play the Champions League, and will surely make moves to improve the squad in the summer.

For McKennie he is with the USMNT as they prepare friendly matches against Morocco and Uruguay. While it is not certain that McKennie will play in these matches, the dynamic box to box midfielder is preparing for the looming World Cup in November.

All of this while rumors about his future continue to surface now with CorSport reporting that Tottenham have made inquiries on the USMNT player. Juventus is prepared to listen to offers in the 40-million-euro range according to reports, but is Spurs a proper destination for McKennie?

Where Weston McKennie stands?

Weston McKennie is coming off of a successful second season with Juventus playing 21 games and scoring 3 goals in Serie A and playing in six Champions League games until going down injured. Juventus made a huge statement in the winter when the club sold Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur to Spurs and kept the American who was one of Massimiliano Allegri’s motors in the midfield.

With rumors of the pending arrival of Paul Pogba to Juventus, a chance for McKennie to play competitive minutes with great quality around him can only enhance what his World Cup could be. At Juventus, be it as a starter or playing meaningful minutes off the bench, McKennie has shined and has proven he is a top club player. While the Italian Old Lady came up 0’s on the year, Juve is always a few moves away from being at the top of Serie A again. A title McKennie has yet to win and stands a much better chance of winning a league with Juve than Spurs.

Tottenham and their checkered past with USMNT players

Spurs has been a club open to Americans before but with very mixed results. Antonio Conte is reported to be high on McKennie but Spurs have the illusions of being a big club but if their competition is firing on all cylinders it’s doubtful Tottenham is a top 5 team in England.

Recently the Americans to try their luck at Spurs have seen their time be frustrating. Clint Dempsey played all of one season at Tottenham and found himself in and out of the lineup after coming off of his best season in England a year before.

DeAndre Yedlin was a nonfactor playing all of 1 game at Spurs before finding a home at Newcastle United. Despite some solid loan seasons Cameron Carter-Vickers never got a chance to play for Spurs and most recently was with Celtic where it seems he will finally be transferred after 7 loan stints while with Spurs.

Goalkeepers did find better opportunities, Brad Friedel played 50 games as he entered the end of his career at the club, Kasey Keller despite playing very well for two and a half years was let go for his age, and then there was Norwegian American Espen Baardsen who eventually played for Norway and was a backup at the club for 4 seasons.

While the money in the Premier League may be difficult to turn down, Weston McKennie is in a situation few Americans ever get a chance to be in, playing big time minutes, for a true soccer power with real chances at silverware. Spurs have big time dreams, but that’s all they have been for a decade now… dreams.