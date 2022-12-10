Army play against Navy today at the Lincoln Financial Field for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Army vs Navy: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in your country today

Army and Navy meet in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. This game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia today, December 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). This will be the 123rd Army–Navy Game, it’s a big game between the biggest branches of the US Military forces. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Blacknights (5-6) have a two-game winning streak against UConn 34-17 and UMass , plus the Blacknights won the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in 2021, they are ready to defend their title.

The Midshipmen (4-7) did not have a good season, losing the first two games of 2022 against Delaware and Memphis. Navy's first win was on September 24, 23-20 (2OT) against East Carolina.

Army vs Navy: Kick-Off Time

Army and Navy play for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on Saturday, December 10 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Australia: 7:00 AM (AEDT) December 11

Canada: 3:00 PM (EST)

China: 4:00 AM (GMT) December 11

Germany: 9:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 8:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 2:00 PM (CST)

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

UK: 8:00 PM (GMT)

Army vs Navy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Commander-in-Chief's Trophy matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Army vs Navy: Predictions And Odds

Army are favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.67 moneyline that will pay $167 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are on a hot streak. Navy are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.25 odds. The totals are offered at 32.5 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME is: Over 32.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Army -2.5 / 1.67 Totals 32.5 Navy +2.5 / 2.25

* Odds via BetMGM