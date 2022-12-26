Bowling Green play against New Mexico State today for the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Bowling Green and New Mexico State meet in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl. This game will be held at Ford Field in Detroit today, December 26, 2022 at 1:30 PM (ET). Both teams had mediocre seasons and want to win one last big game. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Falcons lost the first two games of the 2022 regular season in what was a bad sign for their offensive and defensive lines. At the end of the season they had a 6-6 and 5-3 record within the conference (Mid-American).

The Aggies struggled to win their first game of the season, after four straight losses they won against Hawaii at home during the last game of September. The Aggies' record is 6-6.

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State: Kick-Off Time

Bowling Green and New Mexico State play for the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, December 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Australia: 5:30 AM (AEDT) December 27

Canada: 1:30 PM (EST)

China: 2:30 AM (AEDT) December 27

Germany: 7:30 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:30 PM (CST)

US: 1:30 PM (ET)

UK: 6:30 PM (GMT)

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Quick Lane Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State: Predictions And Odds

Bowling Green Falcons are favorites at -3.5 spread and 1.57 moneyline that will pay $157 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they know the visitors are on a hot streak. New Mexico State Aggies are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.45 moneyline. The totals are offered at 48.5 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL game is: Aggies +3.5.

BetMGM Bowling Green -3.5 / 1.57 Totals 48.5 New Mexico State +3.5 / 2.45

* Odds via BetMGM