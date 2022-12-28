Duke play against UCF for the 2022 Military Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Duke and UCF meet in the 2022 Military Bowl. This game will be held at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on December 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). The Knights want to win this game so they don't feel so bad after losing the conference championship game. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Blue Devils were the best third team in the Atlantic Coast's Coastal Division with a record of 5-3 and 8-4 overall. The Blue Devils' last victory during the regular season was against Wake Forest 34-31.

The Knights were lethal for most of the regular season, they won six of eight games in the American Athletic Conference which was enough to contest the conference championship game but they lost to Tulane 45-28.

Duke vs UCF: Kick-Off Time

Duke and UCF play for the 2022 Military Bowl on Wednesday, December 28 at Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Australia: 4:00 AM (AEDT) December 29

Canada: 2:00 PM (EST)

China: 3:00 AM (AEDT) December 29

Germany: 8:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 7:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 1:00 PM (CST)

US: 2:00 PM (ET)

UK: 7:00 PM (GMT)

Duke vs UCF: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Military Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Duke vs UCF: Predictions And Odds

Duke Blue Devils are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.60 moneyline that will pay $160 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM. UCF Knights are underdogs at +3.5 ATS and 2.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 62.5 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL game is: Duke -3.5.

BetMGM Duke -3.5 / 1.60 Totals 62.5 UCF +3.5 / 2.40

* Odds via BetMGM