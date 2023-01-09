Georgia play against TCU for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Georgia and TCUmeet in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on January 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM (ET). The Bulldogs are big favorites and they are likely to win another big title. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bulldogs are the defending champions and have the deadliest offensive line to win this game, they want to win a back-to-back title to leave an unforgettable memory within the tournament.

The Horned Frogs came close to being knocked out of the CFP when they lost their conference championship game but in the end that wasn't enough to keep TCU out of the big game.

Georgia vs TCU: Kick-Off Time

Georgia and TCU play for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Saturday, December 31 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Georgia vs TCU: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this College Football Playoff National Championship matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Georgia vs TCU: Predictions And Odds

Georgia Bulldogs are favorites at -13 spread and 1.20 moneyline that will pay $120 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are the big favorites and title defenders. TCU Horned Frogs are underdogs with +13 ATS and 4.75 moneyline. The totals are offered at 63.5 points. The best pick for this National Championship game is: Georgia Bulldogs -13.

BetMGM Georgia -13 / 1.20 Totals 63.5 TCU +13 / 4.75

* Odds via BetMGM