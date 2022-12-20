Toledo play against Liberty today for the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Toledo vs Liberty: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Boca Raton Bowl in your country today

Toledo and Liberty meet in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl. This game will be held at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton today, December 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The Rockets want to win the last game of this month. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Rockets did everything possible to make this season special and at the end of the regular season they finished as the Mid-American conference champions.

The Flames had a record of 8-4 overall, it's a good record for an independent school, plus a couple of games against tough teams like BYU, Arkansas, UAB and Akron.

Toledo vs Liberty: Kick-Off Time

Toledo and Liberty play for the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, December 20 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton.

Australia: 12:15 PM (AEDT) December 21

Canada: 9:15 PM (EST)

China: 10:15 AM (GMT) December 21

Germany: 4:15 AM (CET) December 21

Ireland: 2:15 AM (GMT) December 21

Mexico: 8:15 PM (CST)

US: 9:15 PM (ET)

UK: 2:15 AM (GMT) December 21

Toledo vs Liberty: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Boca Raton Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Toledo vs Liberty: Predictions And Odds

Toledo Rockets are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.60 moneyline that will pay $160 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are conference champions. Liberty Flames are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 53.5 points. The best pick for this College Bowl is: Toledo Rockets -3.5.

BetMGM Toledo -3.5 / 1.60 Totals 53.5 Liberty +3.5 / 2.40

* Odds via BetMGM