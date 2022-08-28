2021 champion Daniil Medvedev will start his title defense at the 2022 US Open against local Stefan Kozlov. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev will face American Stefan Kozlov for the first round of the 2022 US Open. For the Russian, the top spot of the rankings is at stake. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this tennis match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

The Russian is coming to this tournament with somewhat disappointing results in the North American part of the season after not being able to defend his title in Montreal (he lost to Nick Kyrgios in the second round) and being beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in Cincinnati’s semifinals. However, Medvedev has a great record at the US Open, reaching the final twice and the semi-finals in the last three years.

On the other side of the net, Stefan Kozlov will play the main draw at the US Open for the first time in his career. This year, he debuted in the Australian Open (losing in second round to Matteo Berrettini) and in Wimbledon, where he lost in the first round against Diego Schwartzman.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefan Kozlov: Match Information

Date: Monday, August 29, 2022.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefan Kozlov: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefan Kozlov: Storylines and head-to-head

Medvedev and Kozlov have only faced each other once in the 2016 Wimbledon qualifying, where the Russian took the match. However, this will be their first official match in a Grand Slam and in the tour.

How to watch or live stream Daniil Medvedev vs Stefan Kozlov in the US

The match between Daniil Medvedev and Stefan Kozlov for the first round of the 2022 US Open to be played on Monday, August 29 will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefan Kozlov: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Medvedev is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -1000. Meanwhile, Kovinic has odds of +1550.

BetMGM Daniil Medvedev -1000 Stefan Kozlov +1550

*Odds by BetMGM